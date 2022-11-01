1943

Dizzy Pilots

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 23rd, 1943

Studio

Not Available

The Three Stooges, as the Wrong Bothers, aided the war effort by inventing a new plane in this below-average two-reel comedy. Actually, they are attempting to avoid the draft but when their plane, the Buzzard, fails miserably, they march off to war. Richard Fiske, formerly a busy supporting player in Stooges comedies, appeared in this two-reeler courtesy of stock footage from the earlier Boobs in Arms (1940). Ironically, Fiske had himself been drafted and would be killed in action in France in August of 1944.

Cast

Curly HowardCurly Wrong
Larry FineLarry Wrong
Moe HowardMoe Wrong
Richard FiskeThe Sargent
Bobby BarberPrivate (uncredited)

View Full Cast >

Images