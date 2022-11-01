DJ Krush - History Of DJ Krush

Not Available

DISC 1 - 阿 ﾛ云 A-UN Previously released in 1996, Sony Japan / Video [SRVM1522], featuring footage from the release party of his 1st album to the European Tour in 1996 as well as recording sessions of his 4th album "MiLight". DISC 2 - 鼓道 Ko-no-Michi A documentary chasing DJ Krush around the globe from the recording sessions for his 1995 album "Meiso" to his World Tour in 2006. Also features exclusive footage from the special DJ set he did on the roof of a building in Shinjuku, Japan. An interview looking back at his footsteps, as well as lots of unreleased footage. DISC 3 - CLIPS First promo clip collection. A special disc only for this box set. All three discs run as one continuous piece. Featured artists in the credits are not in order of appearance.