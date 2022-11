Not Available

Richard Quitevis -- better known to fans around the world as DJ QBert -- takes off on his first documented tour through Australia and Asia, bringing his unique brand of "scribbling" to the masses. Channeling a range of varied influences, from Miles Davis and Thelonius Monk to Jimi Hendrix, he performs with only a turntable/mixer hybrid called the QFO. The result is a sonic experience you won't soon forget.