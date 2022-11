Not Available

Unpredictable but undeniably talented, DJ Swamp has been a musical force to be reckoned with since his award-winning 1996 debut. This compilation brings together his career's defining elements. Witness firsthand his powerful stage presence as he tours Japan, peek backstage, go behind the scenes for his recording process and experience his most dynamic videos. Clips include "Worship the Robots," "Ring of Fire" and "Demons in the Suburbs.