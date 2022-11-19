DJ SWB Volume 6 - This Is How We Do

DJ SWB is back at it again with his crazyyyy video mixes, and this time YUNG JOC and LUPE FIASCO lend a helping hand by hosting over 107 minutes of the strongest video blends in the market. With over 40 new video mixes, bonus interviews (including TI, Lupe and Young Joc), and a live performance by the Clipse, "How We Do Vol 6" is action packed from start to finish! This DVD is a must have for any hip-hop fan and a great edition to DJ SWB's always highly anticipated "How We Do" series. And If you don't believe our word, just check out the trailer and see the excitement for yourself!
