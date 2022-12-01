Djembe in the 13 Streets

Not Available

Out of the 7.3 million people in Hong Kong, more than ninety percent of the population are made up of Chinese people. But in recent years, more and more Africans have settled down in Hong Kong. Local people may wonder why did they end up coming here? What is their purpose? At the same time, some Hong Kong natives have been gradually developing a keen interest in African culture. How exactly do these two groups of people who could not be more far removed from each other successfully interact?