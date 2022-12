Not Available

Arman’s father denies his request for a toy gun, but his mother allows it. With that toy gun, Arman forms a squad called “Berani Mati” or “Ready to Die” with his friends, Hamdan and others. The security in the neighborhood is threatened by the mischief of Bang Hamid, and Arman and his squad, successfully prevent a burglary by him. The residents are proud to have such brave boys in the neighborhood.