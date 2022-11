Not Available

Two furniture makers find a bed between the trash in a dark alley. This is the starting point of a series of tragicomic events. The bed that guides the story, is in fact cursed. it’s up to the viewer to find out that he task of the bed is to protect Gods honour. Every blasphemer who comes too close to the bed, will be killed. The bed shifts from one owner to the other and finally ends up back in the store of the furniture makers.