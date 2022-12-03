Not Available

Djubah Hitam

    The Corsana Kingdom is winning the war against the Parsini kingdom. But the King's brother, Angkara conspires with the enemy to topple the King. Commander Imam (Rd Endang) manages to escape and disguises himself as the Black Robe to fight against evil. One day, he helps out a trader, and the trader's daughter, Suciana, who falls in love with him. But Imam already has a girlfriend, Indahya. After Imam's struggle to reinstall the king succeeds, he marries Indahya, while Suciana is proposed to by Satria.

