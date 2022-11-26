Not Available

Homayoun Beyk's wife takes one of her twin children, Shabnam and Sholeh, away from her father in retaliation, and takes care of him herself. Shabnam grows up with her father and flame with her mother. As a young man, Shabnam was in charge of his father's finances, and once they went to Isfahan with Behrouz's lawyers, Shabnam was forced to return to Tehran for 24 hours due to his father's deteriorating condition, while he succeeded. Behrooz will not be notified. Here, Behrouz accidentally encounters the flame of Shabnam's twin sister, who is a singer, and thinks that he is Shabnam, unexpected events occur, and fate decides what happens to them ....