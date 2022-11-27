دكتور صنهات

Not Available

The play tells the story of a Bedouin family consisting of the father of Umbriek, the mother of (Intisar Al-Sharah) and the sons of (Abdul Rahman Al-Aql) and (Muhammad Al-Ajimi), waiting for their elder son Sanhaat (Ahmed Jawhar [?]) Who was sent abroad to study for the doctorate, but was surprised by his return and accompanied him His foreign wife (Abeer al-Jundi), which is difficult to adapt to customs and traditions, the family always relies on consulting uncle Abu Muslafah (Ghanem Al-Saleh) who, along with Dr. Sunhat's father, is trying to find a suitable job for their son, Dr. Sunhat, to be shocked by obstacles that prevent him from the job.