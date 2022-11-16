Not Available

Elmo decides to leave his parents’ luxurious house, after learning that his father is corrupt. To make a living, Elmo becomes a street fighter. Although he leads a wild street life, Elmo does not quit school. Elmo’s friend, Neina, knows that it is April, who motivates Elmo in his struggles. April, a young pianist, leads a glamorous life, as she is daughter to businessman, Baskara. Initially, Aprilia likes Elmo for his masculinity as she finds it hard to accept the fact that her father is homosexual. Later, Neina gets into trouble for going out with a rich older man, to earn money. To help her escape from the entrapment of Susan, her pimp, Elmo has to ask April for help. Then April learns that Elmo is resisting her on account of her wealth. On Neina’s persuasion, Elmo finally allows April into his world and she even makes friend with Bocor, an urchin who follows Elmo wherever he goes.