Dluwang: the Past from the Trash

Klithikan as a flea market brings up an alternative space where merchants not only meet customers of used goods, but also a public space where social interactions happens. In Yogyakarta, Central Java, Indonesia, Klithikan market almost runs every day and all day. Although it has been labelled as a black market in the 90s, it remains to date in the middle of modern and online shops market. Toni is one of the figures who works in Klithikan market every day, either as a merchant or customer. His secondhand goods are those that are closely related to old papers. He often found historical documents or evidence out of the market. The klithikan’s goods are known as abandoned goods or trash. And the film talks about historical goods from trashes.