dlwlrma. (이 지금) - IU 10th Anniversary Tour Concert

(From YESASIA) To celebrate her tenth debut anniversary, IU went on her dlwlrma concert tour to greet fans around Asia. Besides Korea, she headed to Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok and Taipei to perform in front of her loving Uaenas. During the concert, IU announced that it would be her last time performing her breakout hit Marshmallow. But no worries, the precious footage is included in this set! The special Blu-ray and DVD also carry five VCRs and her amazing stages of “The Red Shoes”, "Between the Lips," "Lost Child," Twenty-three, "You & I, "Through the Night" and her anniversary single “BBIBBI”.