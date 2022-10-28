Not Available

DMB

  Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Film studio "Polygon"

The student, Rifle, has managed to seduce his professor's wife, Bomber, an average working guy, has bought a factory and Bullet, the casino lover, is hiding from creditors. They all share a common path and conscription. In the army they teach you that everything must be smart and in order - cockades, straps and all, otherwise you're not fit to call yourself a person, you're a maggot. For a real man, there's no better place than the army.

Cast

Mikhail PetrovskyBayonet
Stanislav DuzhnikovBomb
Viktor PavlovDaddy
Aleksandr BelyavskiyRear Admiral
Juozas BudraitisAviation General
Sergei ArtsybashevКозаков прапорщик

