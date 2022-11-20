DMB Live Trax: Vol. 28 - John Paul Jones Arena

Not Available

In May 2010, Dave Matthews Band announced that they would take a break from touring the following year for the first time in 20 years. With the break looming, the last two hometown shows on November 19-20, 2010 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, VA became two of the most anticipated in the band's history. Both shows met all expectations! We are proud to release the first night of this epic weekend in its entirety as 3-CD set, and for the first time in the Live Trax series, as a DVD/3-CD set as well. This is the First Live Trax mixed in surround sound.