DMX: Angel

Not Available

Angel is a fascinating glimpse into the psyche of rap's most conflicted and charismatic MC. DMX commands arena stages, wrecks his competition in battles, and takes time to show fans some tough love. Leading off this two- hour tale of the X is the 20-minute short "Angel," directed by Bill Duke. It's a mix of Blaxploitation and horror movie clichés that contains a slightly overwrought performance by DMX and a healthy-looking Mary J. Blige as the angel of mercy who watches over us all. View "Angel" once and then forget about it-- the rest of the DVD is what makes it a must-have. "One More Road" documents step-by-step how X and his team lay down an album in the studio and the creative and emotional intensity surrounding the process. A full taste of DMX in front of a hometown audience is given by "Survival of the Illest," shot during his legendary 1999 performance at the Apollo Theater.