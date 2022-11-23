Not Available

"DNA" is a futuristic tale of a company with cutting edge technology able to bring back loved ones who’ve passed away. Eager clients commission the “Carbons” who are then cloned from available DNA samples. The bereaved can now get the closure they’ve been searching for or feel their lover’s touch one last time. The clones are perfect in every way and business is booming. CEO Malcolm Moore (Brad Armstrong) and V.P. Lidia Kline (jessica drake) are elated, but things take a turn for the bizarre when one of the carbons, Kayla (Asa Akira) becomes aware of her former life and realizes Miles Dunn (Small Hands) the man who had her brought back to life is actually her killer. From there it’s a game of cat and mouse with Kayla on the run and Miles quickly closing in.