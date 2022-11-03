DNA Sights 999.9

Not Available

After a meteor hits Earth, traitor forces have (for all intents and purposes) taken over, and the people are suffering. In the chaos, a boy named Tetsuro Daiba, who had lost his parents in the meteor hit, is paid a visit by Mello, a mysterious woman appearing in a bright light. When Daiba comes to, he finds itself in a spaceship infirmary under observation. Stealing a fighter that he didn't know how to pilot (until he tried it), he breaks out, flying like a total pro.