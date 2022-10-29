Dünyanin En Güzel Kokusu

Not Available

Derya and Hakan are best friends. Derya is the one who makes soup when Hakan is ill and Hakan is there whenever Derya needs him. They are so deeply involved in eachother’s lives that they even have the keys to the other’s apartment. They don’t have any secrets between each other. They both think that in today’s world, people do not feel the love that our grandparents and even parents do. They think that couples consume each other. And therefore, everyone they meet seem shallow to them.