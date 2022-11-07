Do Aur Do Paanch

Not Available

Vijay and Sunil are tough but kind-hearted burglars who end up at the same place same time on every nightly venture. As a result they get caught and imprisoned. They hate each other for it. On release Vijay finds out about a plot to kidnap a millionaire's (Seth Mathur) son (Bittu) by a underworld boss popularly known as 'Uncle' who calls all his henchmen 'Bhatijas' (nephew). Vijay decides to try it himself. Uncle has a old enemity with the Seth. Due to repeated attempts to kidnap his son, Seth provides elaborate security for Bittu all the time. On advice of a school teacher, he gets his son admitted at a nearby boarding school. Vijay procures fake certificates and joins the boarding school as P.T. Instructor Ram. Meanwhile Sunil gets released from Jail and gets adviced by Uncle to join the boarding school as Music Teacher Lakshman. The rest of the movie is about how Ram and Lakshman try to out-do each other to kidnap the little boy