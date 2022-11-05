Not Available

Vikas comes from a poor family, and is attending college so that he can complete his studies, get a job, and financially look after himself and his dad. He meets with wealthy Asha at this college, and after a few misunderstandings, both fall in love. Vikas' dad passes during the exams, and Vikas leaves to attend the funeral, and is unable to complete his studies. Asha feels sorry for him, and arranges to get him employed with her dad, which he does so, not knowing that his employer is Asha's dad. Asha's dad wants her to get married to Ashwini, and he soon announces their engagement. Ashwini finds out that Asha is in love with Vikas, and arranges an accident for Vikas.