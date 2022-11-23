Not Available

Manu is the princely heir to the kingdom ruled over now by Ranimaa. He likes to know what his going on, and changes his princely get-up, and dresses up as an ordinary man, and goes around the territory. He meets up with gorgeous Bijli, and both fall in love. When Bijli introduces him to her dad, he identifies himself as Badal. Then he notices that soldiers from his palace are molesting the young women from this community. After his return to the palace, he finds out that the soldiers had been acting on the orders of Kunver Pratap Singh, and he immediately puts a stop to this. This angers Pratap Singh, and he plans to avenge this humiliation, with a plan so devious that will endanger the lives of Manu, the Ranimaa, as well Bijli and the people in her community.