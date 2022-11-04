Do It for Me

Not Available

Andrés's wealthy father-in-law runs a textile factory; he retires and brings Andrés to Madrid, with wife and son, to run the company. Andrés works long hours, but his wife is bored, and there are tensions at home. When Isabel, a femme fatale, spots Andrés at a party, he's easy prey - but soon, she might be falling for him, perhaps enough to dump her boyfriend Paco, a small-time cocaine dealer. What if Andrés falls for her? What would he sacrifice to have her? And what about his wife; will she fight to keep him?