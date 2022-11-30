Not Available

Do It With Joy

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    British Columbia has a reforestation program to restock vast tracts of land stripped by logging companies. DO IT WITH JOY is about a unique community: a group of people from widely varying backgrounds who come together each spring to plant trees in the vast logged areas of northern British Columbia. For all of them, tree planting is a source of income, but more importantly it is a chance to share in the building of a self-sufficient community for the few months of the planting season.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images