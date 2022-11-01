Not Available

Do It Yourself: The Story of Rough Trade

  • Documentary
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

BBC

The Rough Trade story begins more than thirty years ago on 20th February 1976. Britain was in the grip of an IRA bombing campaign; a future prime minister was beginning to make her mark on a middle England in which punk was yet to run amok; and a young Cambridge graduate called Geoff Travis opened a new shop at 202 Kensington Park Road, just off Ladbroke Grove in west London. The Rough Trade shop sold obscure and challenging records by bands like American art-rockers Pere Ubu, offering an alternative to the middle-of-the-road rock music that dominated the music business.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images