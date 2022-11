Not Available

Two hapless petty thieves find themselves embroiled in a kidnapping when they decide to break into a house on the very same night that two dim-witted kidnappers plan to abduct the child who lives there. Directed by Basu Chatterjee, this comedic caper stars Amol Palekar, Moushmi Chatterjee, G. Asrani, Ranjeet, Iftekar, Dina Pathak and Prema Narayan.