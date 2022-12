Not Available

Sometimes even a monster home in the suburbs isn't big enough to contain the baggage of one complicated couple. Newlyweds Catye and Jason have it all: looks, excellent jobs, and a great big mortgage they can handle no sweat. There's only one hitch: they haven't consummated their marriage. "Do Not Bend" is the story of what happens when two people try to replace reality with a fantasy that is the opposite of their wildest dreams.