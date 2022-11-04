Not Available

Do Not Mention the Cause of Death

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Avala Film

In an atmosphere of WWII, a village dyer wants to help his folks in their sorrow and distress by supplying them with the black paint, but there is not enough black paint for all of them, because death works faster than the dyer. His wife was raped, but the naive dyer believes in "straight" intentions of his godfather - black marketeer, and he gives away free canvas to the people. But in all their pain, people are unable to distinguish good intentions from the evil ones.

Cast

Velimir 'Bata' ŽivojinovićMitar Velimirović
Olivera KatarinaMarija
Pavle VuisicJagoš
Oleg VidovNemački pukovnik
Rastislav JovićSnajperista
Ilija BašićCrkvenjak

