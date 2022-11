Not Available

Raju And Dumrus Are Friends. Raju's Sister Madhu Gets Impregnated by Arun. When Madhu's Mother Gives A Proposal For Their Marriage, Arun's Sister Ganga, Yamuna & Saraswati Insults & Humiliates Her. Now To Take Revenge Against The Three Raju Has Some Ideas & Tactics. The Process Turns Into Comedy & Fun.