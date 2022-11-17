Do Something, The Jeffrey Modell Story

Not Available

Young parents Fred and Vicki Modell are overjoyed by the arrival of their first child, a perfect baby boy they name Jeffrey. But just months later, it becomes clear that something's wrong. Jeffrey is diagnosed with a rare disease that leaves him frequently sick and perilously susceptible to even the most common cold. He begs his parents to 'do something' and though they desperately try, Jeffrey ultimately succumbs to his illness at the age of 15. Out of their devastating loss, Fred and Vicki turn to their enduring love for each other to find the strength to fulfill their promise to Jeffrey and they resolve to 'do something.'