Do They Catch Children Too?

Not Available

‘I was born here, so if they catch me, will I be forced to return?’ This is the question asked by Ryan, a 10-year-old Filipino boy whose father is arrested for being an illegal alien in Israel. Nato is Ryan's cousin and best friend, and his father has a legal work permit. Together, the children live their seemingly normal everyday lives in the shadow of the constant fear of deportation. The film focuses on the children of foreign workers. In addition to a typical childhood existence, these children are forced to deal with a complex reality that includes tough questions as to their identity. The film follows the children's dreams, their games and their yearnings in a reality where the future is forever frightening and unknown.