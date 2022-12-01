Do We Really Have to Say Goodbye

Not Available

Ryan and Jacob have been together for 4 years. They had planned to get married in the summer of 2020. Then a pandemic hit. And Jacob got sick. To make matters worse, because of the nature of the virus, Ryan was not allowed to visit Jacob in the hospital. Nor was he there when Jacob died. But before his passing, Jacob had recorded a message on his phone for Ryan. Now, Ryan has travelled to their favorite beach to watch the video message and to say goodbye - even though going outside places Ryan in immediate, physical danger.