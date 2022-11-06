Do You Know the Muffin Man?

Not Available

Roger Dollison, a police officer, and his wife Kendra are living the American dream. They have two children, Teddy and Sandy, a lovely home, and a dog named Rex. What they know and how they live as a family is irreparably changed one day when it is discovered that a classmate of Teddys' is the apparent victim of sexual abuse and molestation at the respected neighborhood daycare center. Like all other parents, the Dollisons are tormented - "we should have known, we should have seen" - but their devastation is complete when Teddy tells his own story, one he promised his abusers he would never tell.