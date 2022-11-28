Do You Love Me as I Love You

Not Available

Tien Xiao-Xiang is a fan of author Si-Yi and Tarot cards. But deep down, she has another love, childhood sweetheart Li Zhu-Hao. Just when she sees the perfect opportunity to reveal her love to him from fortunetelling, Li Zhu-Hao confesses his feelings to her best friend Song Yi-Jing! But Song Yi-Jing has a condition for Li Zhu-Hao, that is to help three couples to date. They are: aloof and misandric art professor Stone and lovesick gym owner Liu Zhi-Liang; the most unpopular weirdo in school, Ah-Yu, and the subject of her nonstop public displays of love, campus hunk Danny Lo; mob boss lady Yu and philosophy student Ah-Shan. To make it happen for these three unlikely couples is almost like mission impossible.