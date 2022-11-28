Do You Wanna Dance?

Not Available

Billy Duncan (Robert Krantz) is a dance instructor who has fallen on hard times. After a misstep with the law, a judge sentences him to serve 500 hours of community service. His assignment? Giving dance lessons to the Yiayias and Papous at a local Greek Orthodox Church. Soon Billy, the "xeno", finds himself falling in love with Alexia Constarakis (Patricia Skeriotis) the daughter of a wealthy parishioner, and with the help of Father Chris (Robert Costanzo), the Church's off-beat, charismatic Priest, Billy is inspired into teaching dance again, and taking a chance on love.