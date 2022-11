Not Available

One morning in October 1988, Howard Wilkinson walked into history. History was Elland Road; the great football stadium in Leeds, built by the efforts of Don Revie; home to one of the greatest club sides in Europe, built by Don Revie. But on that morning, Leeds United were 21st in Football League Division Two, and now Howard Wilkinson was here, history had to go. He met his new employers, cracked jokes with the press, and got to work.