2006

DOA: Dead or Alive

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 18th, 2006

Studio

Dimension Films

Four beautiful rivals at an invitation-only martial-arts tournament join forces against a sinister threat. Princess Kasumi (Devon Aoki) is an aristocratic warrior trained by martial-arts masters. Tina Armstrong (Jaime Pressly) is a wrestling superstar. Helena Douglas (Sarah Carter) is an athlete with a tragic past. Christie Allen (Holly Valance) earns her keep as a thief and an assassin-for-hire.

Cast

Devon AokiKasumi
Holly ValanceChristie Allen
Sarah CarterHelena Douglas
Natassia MaltheAyane
Kane KosugiRyu Hayabusa
Eric RobertsDonovan

