Not Available

The story of Armida (named ¨Miss Macabre¨ by her neighbors) and Demetria, two old women who live in an old house with Octavio, a kind of mad scientist. Their lives take an unexpected turn when the nephew of Armida, Lucila, recently married with Othón, arrive to the house looking for and old treasure, believed to be buried in the house. They will find a lot of dark and unexpected secrets.