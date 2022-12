Not Available

Sudden Death Records and MVD proudly present punk legends D.O.A.'s new live DVD "To Hell N' Back." 90 minutes of amazing action from the Godfathers of Hardcore. Recorded at home and on tour in Canada between June 2011 and January 2013 with four cameras a night. The band charges through 30 D.O.A. classic punk anthems. Includes a free CD version of D.O.A.'s studio album We Come in Peace.