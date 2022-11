Not Available

Madrim, a porter, feels that he is the most unfortunate man on earth. His friend, Kadir, a mushola (an Islamic prayer place) keeper suggests that he pray diligently. Madrim follows this advice but his fate does not change. Madrim then thinks of robbery. In his prayers, he threatens God that if his wish is not fulfilled within three days, he will turn to the devil. On the third day, lightning strikes Madrim and he falls unconscious.