22-year-old Parvathy is a free-spirited girl who loves to live life on her terms. However, when she is left with no option but to tie the knot with a man of her parents' choice, her life takes a 360 degree turn. Mohan and Parvathy migrate, and this marks the beginning of their new life together. But Mohan's priorities are clearly defined from the very start of their relationship. He invests all his time in his work. His intentions are pure; to build the perfect life for his family. But with a new addition to the family and as the years go by, Mohan gets further involved in his work. It is only after their son, Rohit, graduates that Parvathy decides to take a drastic step, shaking up her 20 years of marriage.