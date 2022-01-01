Not Available

An unlikely love story of soul mates who just can't seem to be in the right place at the right time for the right reasons. Dobara Phir Se is a 2016 Pakistani romantic drama film directed by Mehreen Jabbar and a production of ARY Films. The film is produced by Salman Iqbal and co-produced by Mohammad Jerjees Seja.[3] The film stars Ali Kazmi, Hareem Farooq, Adeel Hussain, Tooba Siddiqui, Sanam Saeed, Atiqa Odho, Shaz Khan, and child actor, Musa Khan. The film was released on 25 November 2016