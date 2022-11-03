Not Available

Doble Crossed

The film articulates that crime in society is caused by people's strong desire for money. Charisse lives in a boarding house owned by Vivian Sales (Rina Reyes) but drops by her grandfather (Eddie Arenas) once in a while. The narrative goes on in this scenario and eventually leaps from drama to action when the lead characters, Charisse and Benito, get entangled with Bunny and the godfather-like character, Dodi (Celso Ad. Castillo). The underworld is pictured in a limited way and so is the law enforcement scene. The police presence is shown in a one-desk affair room and Inspector Dax Porras (Ricardo Cepeda).

