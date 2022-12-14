Dobra zmiana

Not Available

In recent years deepening political ideological conflict is tearing Poland apart. This film presents the dramatic developments through the eyes of two women on opposite sides of the political barricade. Marta and Tita are patriots, but their patriotism doesn’t unite them. Both are proud of their country and its history, and they want only the best for it. But their attitudes could not be more different. Marta leads a paramilitary unit, promotes Christian values, supports the ruling Conservative party and is ready to leave the EU. Tita, the liberal atheist activist, hates weapons, fights for democracy and feels content living in the EU. Is it possible to solve the growing crack in Polish society?