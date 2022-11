Not Available

Welcome to My Life is a glimpse into a day in the life of Douglas, aka T-Kesh, a Monster-American teenager. He’s doing his best to fit in, and make it through high school. On the inside he’s just like other humans, but there’s no hiding when you are literally a monster on the outside. In this mockumentary short, we see how even day-to-day life can be hard when you’re so very much not like the others.