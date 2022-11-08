Dobrodruzství na Zlaté zátoce

Not Available

The main character of the film is Jarka, an orphan who lives alone with his grandfather by the river. His biggest dream is to catch a pike. Jarka likes to boast to the boys from the village and they do not like him. One day he sees a pike in the river. He decides to catch it himself, but he can't. He needs a good fishing rod and a helping hand. Will anyone offer it to him? The film offers extraordinary timeless values that will catch your attention after years, and you can admire the beautiful landscape around Český Krumlov. In 1956 the Ministry of Documentary and Experimental Film in Montevideo, Uruguay, awarded it the main prize in the category of children's films. - www.filmexport.cz