On the edge of a meadow, deep in the woods lived a Hungry wolf. He was hungry all the time because of his gentle heart. He ate herbs, honey and drank tea. Once in winter he was starving and finally decided to steal a lamb from old man and woman. He stole it but couldn’t eat. Instead he poured the lamb a cup of tea and they started to dance. Meanwhile the old man came to the wolf’s house with a gun and a dog to return his lamb and punish him...