Doc Holliday's Revenge

In 1882, Joseph and Elizabeth Cooley head West to reunite with family she never knew. But when she, Joseph, and her older brother, Millard, are stranded in a logging camp just outside Tucson a wounded Indian stumbles into their camp and they must defend him against Doc Holliday, his would-be killer. Elizabeth considers Doc a stone-cold killer -- but may find, during the course of their tense stand-off, that this courtly, ailing man has a surprisingly well-honed sense of justice, frontier-style...