Not Available

Doc Holliday's Revenge

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

In 1882, Joseph and Elizabeth Cooley head West to reunite with family she never knew. But when she, Joseph, and her older brother, Millard, are stranded in a logging camp just outside Tucson a wounded Indian stumbles into their camp and they must defend him against Doc Holliday, his would-be killer. Elizabeth considers Doc a stone-cold killer -- but may find, during the course of their tense stand-off, that this courtly, ailing man has a surprisingly well-honed sense of justice, frontier-style...

Cast

