Doc McStuffins: Friendship Is The Best Medicine

The doc is in! Meet Doc McStuffins, an amazing six-year-old girl with a very special talent: She has the ability to talk to and heal toys! Together with her trusty friends - Lambie, Stuffy, Hallie and Chilly - Doc treats and helps all toys and stuffed animals that need their boo boos fixed, ouchies kissed and problems solved. Whether it's a raspy walkie-talkie with Staticosis, a toy crab with Claw-be-gone-itis or just a little doll who needs a big hug, Doc McStuffins is on call 24/7 to help everyone discover the importance of taking care of themselves and others. Treat your little one to five fun-filled episodes packed with laughter, music and adventure that prove Friendship is the Best Medicine!